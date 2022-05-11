Today at 15:00, a session of the Council of Elders was scheduled in Ararat community, but the regular session did not take place due to the lack of a quorum.

The agenda included 14 issues, most of which were the issue of permission to alienate community-owned land through direct sale. Another issue was the change in the articles on the revenue and expenditure parts of the 2022 budget of the Ararat community. In response to the question of Aravot.am, the staff of the municipality informed that there are no problems or disagreements with the members of the Council of Elders, and that all the members were duly notified about the meeting of the Council of Elders. The staff did not know why they did not provide a quorum. The date of the next sitting was also unknown, they had not decided yet.

Let us remind that there are 33 members of the Council of Elders in Ararat community. The staff also informed that even if one vote is missing for the quorum, the session will not take place.

Lusine BUDAGHYAN