On March 21 the special sitting of the NA Standing Committee on European Integration chaired by Arman Yeghoyan was held.

The 2022 budget of the RA Government was discussed. The report approved by the decision N 234-A of February 28, 2012 “On the process of implementation and results of the implementation of the program of the Government of the Republic of Armenia (2021-2026) for 2021”.

RA Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan noted that the serious challenges facing the country in 2020 had a significant impact on the activities of the ministry. In particular, among the priority issues on the agenda of cooperation between Armenia and the European Union, work continued to eliminate the consequences of the aggression against Artsakh and the final settlement of the conflict, as well as the organization participated in EU assistance to prevent coronavirus.

Referring to the work with the members of the European Parliament, the speaker noted that during the reporting year about a dozen statements were made, in which the parliamentarians referred to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, a number of humanitarian issues, Turkey’s role in the war against Artsakh and the need for immediate return of Armenian prisoners.

Paruyr Hovhannisyan briefly presented the agreements ratified and the implemented programs in the reporting year.