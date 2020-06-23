The Segway is officially over

But last year the Segway PT accounted for only one.5% of Ninebot’s revenue, according to Tony Ho, vice president of global business development at Segway. With a price tag starting at $6,000 and sometimes reaching $10,000, only police departments and tour groups could afford it, he said.

Before the Segway, Kamen made a name for himself as an inventor of medical devices such as for instance a portable insulin pump. The Segway PT project grew out of his work in the 1990s on a self-balancing wheelchair.

The Segway PT was in front of its time, but not just in a good way. The price tag was a major barrier to adoption, arriving at $4,950 when it was first released. Batteries, which initially cost significantly more than $1,000, were very costly to make a less expensive version. For years, the organization struggled to cut back the price. Prices actually increased, likely because of inflation and new off-roading features, based on Ho. Since 2001, 140,000 PTs have been sold, according to a Segway spokesman.

The Segway PT found a place in news headlines and Hollywood. President George W. Bush drew attention after falling off one in 2003. Earlier that day, Segway employees had visited the Bush compound and taught other members of the Bush family how to ride. The Segway PT appeared in Hollywood shows and movies, like Mall Cop.

Rather than being cool and world-changing, the Segway developed a nerdy reputation.

As former Segway employee Matt Gelbwaks told CNN in a 2018 profile of the company , “There was a significant dork factor.”

Kamen, who failed to immediately react to an obtain comment, told CNN Business in 2018 that Segway continues to be the project that many people know him for.

“No matter what else I do in life,” that he said, “I’m the Segway guy.”