On March 22, the Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met in Berlin with the Secretary of State of the Ministry of Economic Development and Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Germany Nils Annen.

The parties discussed the prospects of further development of Armenia-Germany economic and technical cooperation. Both sides stressed the importance of the continuous development of Armenia’s democratic institutions. The parties agreed to continue contacts on issues of bilateral and multilateral interest.