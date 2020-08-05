The secret to Drew Brees aging gracefully and the Saints passing game

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 08: Drew Brees # 9 talks with head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints prior to the game versus the San Francisco 49 ers at Mercedes Benz Superdome on December 08, 2019 in New Orleans,Louisiana (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Drew Brees has actually invested most the offseason dealing with his deep ball, and now we understand why

Brees and tossing master Tom House invested the bulk of the offseason gradually however definitely developing his arm strength, with the hope of restoring an element of the Purdue item’s game that’s been missing out on for the last couple of years– the deep ball. At 41, Brees simply does not have the deep passing capability he as soon as had. In truth, he’s finished simply one pass over 35 lawns because 2017.

Because of this, the Saints’ passing game has actually stressed lawns after catch (YAC) to conceal the truth that Brees’ dink-and- dunk design has, in truth, masked the entirely natural aging procedure of an expert quarterback.

Brees is attempting to beat dad time by restoring his deep ball

“Listen, if the opportunities are there, I let it fly. And if it’s not, then you check it down and live to play another day,” Brees informed theSaints podcast “I seem like maybe in years past we had more chances down the field than possibly have actually provided themselves …