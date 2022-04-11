World statistics show that women have a longer life expectancy than men.

This question related to gerontology still remains unanswered. There are many hypotheses explaining the mechanisms that affect the phenomenon, but none of them have been definitively confirmed or refuted.

Biologically, the inhibitory effect of testosterone on the female immune system is weaker than in men. In all countries of the planet, regardless of race or religion, women live 1-3 times longer. A number of facts support this claim, in particular, that men are more likely to consume alcohol, smoke, be physically active and often find themselves in risky situations. The woman is considered a valuable link in reproduction and procreation, which implies greater plasticity of the body and improved survival conditions. The list of long-lived people in the world, of course, is headed by women. In the first place is Janna Kalman, currently the only person in the world who has lived for more than 120 years (1875 – 1997). The woman was a housewife, had one son, lived a normal life. He used to smoke cigarettes for 95 years, drink French wine, fencing and cycling until he was 100 years old.

Most long-lived women have been under the care of doctors and gerontologists. As a result of research, it turned out that their menopause lasted until they were 65-75 years old. This indicates that the endocrine glands in their body, especially the thymus and pineal gland, were in a functional state until the end of their lives.

We may not have seen male monkeys smoking cigarettes and drinking a bottle of beer, but at the same time, male monkeys have a shorter lifespan than females. The reason women live longer is related to the role of sex hormones and, first of all, the presence of testosterone. The latter is produced by both men and women. This hormone is produced 10-18 times more in men than in women. It is generally accepted that on average, both men and women from the age of 35 have a decrease in testosterone levels of 1-1.5% per year, but men produce this hormone by the age of 80-90, and in women after menopause The number decreases by another 25-50%.

However, recent studies by Chinese scientists have shown that the total testosterone levels of the oldest group of men aged 75-87 years did not differ significantly from those of the 20-24 year old group of men. Professional bodybuilders use high doses of testosterone and performance-enhancing drugs. The mortality rate among such bodybuilders was 34% higher than among ordinary men of the same age. The age of death of athletes ranged from 37.6 to 43.6.

Prolonging life expectancy is one of the most pressing medical issues. Aging of the body is associated with many changes in all organs and systems. Doctors, especially gerontologists, suggest ways to prolong life by modifying the immune system. That is, the creation of an embryonic immunomodulator and endocrine immunomodulator agent and its transplantation in the human body. The endocrine immunomodulator is made from the thymus and pineal gland cells of 1-2 month old mammals and is transplanted into the first subcutaneous wall of the abdomen. Transplantation is performed in parallel. Thanks to this measure, the function of the thymus and esophagus is restored in men, which makes it possible to maximize the life expectancy up to 125 years, and in women the duration of menopause is extended up to 60-70 years. The thymus is the biological clock of human life. By restoring the functional activity of the thymus and epiphysis, it becomes possible to maximize life expectancy. Studies of the functional changes between these glands have led to the discovery of age-related involution and immune as well as endocrine changes.



Robert KHACHATRYAN

Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor

“Aravot” daily

09.04.2022: