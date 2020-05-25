The secret of why Trump won't release his taxes | With Chris Cillizza

President Trump has constructed a narrative in which he clawed his way to the top by sheer will. The New York Times released a story that calls that narrative into question. Were Trump’s financial successes heavily funded by his father Fred? (Spoiler alert: Yes.)

SOURCES AND FURTHER READING:

The New York Times story on Trump’s finances

https://nyti.ms/2xSIq8K

Trump’s response to that NYT story

https://bit.ly/2P5YVoE

The creation myth of the billionaire businessman Donald Trump just imploded

https://cnn.it/2xXZOZU

Donald Trump says his life has been a lot of ‘no’

https://nbcnews.to/2RoTkLH

Back in 2014, Trump said he’d release his returns if he decided to run for president

https://bit.ly/2oHdxzZ

A long list of things Trump has said about his tax returns

http://cnnmon.ie/2puP3Zr

