The secret of why Trump won't release his taxes | With Chris Cillizza

President Trump has constructed a narrative in which he clawed his way to the top by sheer will. The New York Times released a story that calls that narrative into question. Were Trump’s financial successes heavily funded by his father Fred? (Spoiler alert: Yes.)
The New York Times story on Trump’s finances
Trump’s response to that NYT story
The creation myth of the billionaire businessman Donald Trump just imploded
Donald Trump says his life has been a lot of ‘no’
Back in 2014, Trump said he’d release his returns if he decided to run for president
A long list of things Trump has said about his tax returns
