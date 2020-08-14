The secret of Birkenstock’s enduring success

Written by Helen Jennings, CNN

Pandemic constraints have actually implied something for the majority of closets: convenience. As numerous of us continue to work from house– and remaining safe with a journey to the park stays the height of summertime’s social calendar– practical flat shoes are now more prevalent than ever.

And, it appears, the supreme expression of this phenomenon is a setof Birkenstocks

Last month British Vogue stated Birkenstocks the main shoe of 2020, while style online search engine Lyst reported that they had actually ended up being the platform’s most searched-for shoe. Meanwhile designs Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber have all marched in theirs– with and without socks. Not bad for a shoe that declares to have constantly put its orthopedic expertise above its style appeal.

Kendall Jenner using Birkenstocks with socks in SoHo, New York City Credit: Raymond Hall/ GC Images/Getty Images

Before Ugg, Crocs, Hasbeens and Fitflop, there wasBirkenstock With its tagline “often copied, never equaled,” the storied brand name’s family tree returns over 2 centuries. Now, in these times of unpredictability, there is something reassuringly reputable about this resilient shoe.

With its boat-like natural cork, jute and latex sole and chunky buckled straps, Birkenstocks make an anti-fashion declaration that goes beyond patterns– yet in some way keeps handling to set them.

Origins of convenience