‘The Secret Garden’ review: The latest adaptation of the children’s classic yields a less appealing crop

At its core, there’s still the uplifting tale of an orphaned young girl, Mary Lennox (Dixie Egerickx), and the healing power she brings to the insulated estate to which she is sent. After a fleeting introduction, Mary is forced to go live with her distant, sullen uncle by marriage (Firth), still bearing emotionally scars over the death of his wife, her mother’s sister.

Banging around the giant manor, Mary encounters Colin (Edan Hayhurst), her uncle’s son, who is bedridden, fragile, spoiled, and as surly as she is. Gradually, she coaxes him to venture out into the grounds with her to explore the untended, neglected garden she has discovered, joined by another boy, Dickon (Amir Wilson), who has a way with animals and admirable patience with his two more privileged companions.

Directed by Marc Munden, this latest “Garden” is, inevitably, still lovely to look at with all those vibrant colors, perhaps especially in its celebration of nature at a time when people have been cooped up. But it’s not as magical as it should be, which might stem in from feeling more Disney-fied in its trappings, including a stray dog and darting birds. There are also flashbacks to Mary’s parents, which actually serves to make them — and her experience — less interesting, and the film more conspicuously manipulative.