The second phase of the Amaras Monastery restoration project implemented by the Luys Foundation has been completed in Artsakh.

At this stage, 3 out of 6 total volumes were completed, bringing the number of completed volumes to 4, which is about 60% of the total work. In particular, the external water lines were installed, the stone windows of the windows were cut and installed, as well as the restoration of the floors, the water line holes for the sewer pipes and manholes. The whole surface of the roof was waterproofed and the green carpet was laid.

Let us remind that in 2019 Launched in September 2010, the Amaras Rehabilitation Program consists of 3 phases and is implemented in accordance with international standards.

The works are supervised by a design organization specializing in the restoration of historical and cultural monuments. The end of the general program is envisaged in 2023. in spring:

These days, the necessary work is being done to start the third, final stage, which includes the last 2 volumes.

The goal of the project is to create all the necessary conditions for the full use of the complex, giving new life to the monument of great historical and cultural significance for the Armenian people, which today stands on the front line of preserving the Christian values ​​of Artsakh.

Luys information platform