The SEC Has Charged An ICO Operator for Misrepresenting His Platform’s Technology

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, promoted legal action versus another 2017 Initial Coin Offering, orICO Boon.Tech and Rajesh Pavithran, the task’s CEO, face scams allegations from the commission, also charges connected with securities registration, anAug 13 declaration from the SEC detailed.

The declaration included:

“According to the SEC’s order, from November 2017 to January 2018, Boon.Tech and Pavithran raised approximately $5 million by selling Boon Coins to more than 1,500 investors in the U.S. and worldwide to raise funding to develop and market a platform to connect employers posting jobs with freelancers seeking work.”

The allegations from the federal government firm claim Boon Coins as securities, specifying the task and its CEO marketed them as a financial investment without registering them as such.

The declaration continued: