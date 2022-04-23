The season of swimming pools is approaching. People who take care of their health increase their vigilance, try to be more careful not to get infected with fungal or other diseases in swimming pools, nearby areas.

So, what are the rules to follow to avoid possible problems after pleasant water treatments? Aysor.am correspondent asked dermatologist-venereologist Mariam Aleksanyan for some advice on the topic.

“First of all, we should be wary of fungal diseases of the feet, nails and skin. However, it should be remembered that the concentration of fungi in the water is not so high, as all normal swimming pools are disinfected with chlorine, very effective water purification filters work. But around the pool, where people often walk barefoot, it is very easy to get infected with fungal diseases. “For that, it is always necessary to wear slippers,” said the specialist.

Mariam Aleksanyan reminded that in order to avoid skin dryness, eczema, dermatitis, scalp dandruff, after swimming in the pool, it is necessary to take a shower with soap or shower gel, and then use skin moisturizers.

“If, nevertheless, any skin problems appear, you should immediately consult a dermatologist-venereologist. Moreover, there may be no itching at all, you just need to pay attention to the external changes of the skin, nails, peeling, dryness, etc. “Very often people confuse dry feet with ordinary dryness, while this condition speaks of the presence of fungi,” said the doctor.

At the same time, the dermatologist-venereologist emphasized that the probability of getting venereal diseases in properly disinfected swimming pools is not zero, but it is very small.

“QUALITY OF LIFE” department partner – “DERZHAVA-S” company.