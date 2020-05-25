The scientific race to understand Covid-19 | Australia news

This episode first aired on Today in Focus, the Guardian’s world each day news podcast made by the Guardian crew in London.

Coronaviruses have been inflicting issues for humanity for a very long time. Several variations are recognized to set off frequent colds and extra just lately two varieties have set off outbreaks of lethal sicknesses: extreme acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (Mers).

But their influence has been delicate in contrast with the worldwide havoc unleashed by the coronavirus that’s inflicting the Covid-19 pandemic. Anushka Asthana talks to Robin McKie, the Observer’s science editor, about what we learn about this organism unknown to science 5 months in the past – and the way this information can put an finish to the pandemic.