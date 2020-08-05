‘The Sandbox’ Game Announces $3M Token Sale Through Binance Launchpad

Blockchain- powered video gaming experience, The Sandbox, will hold a $3 million token sale for the community’s primary energy token, SAND. The sale will be held through the Binance Launchpad platform.

The preliminary exchange offering, or IEO, will begin onAug 13. This follows a personal round financial investment by Binance Labs and will be just the 3rd token sale hung on Binance’s token launch platform up until now this year.

Sandbox currently making huge waves

The Sandbox is a community-driven platform that permits users to play, develop, and generate income from video gaming experiences within its metaverse.

It has actually currently held a variety of presales for its LAND tokens, representing virtual area in the game. As Cointelegraph reported, both the 2nd and 3rd pre-sales offered out– the 3rd in simply 5 hours. The 4th LAND presale is presently underway.

The platform has actually likewise protected over 50 collaborations with other business in the video gaming area. This has actually consisted of a $2 million financial investment round in Q3 2019, led by Japanese designer and publisher, Square Enix.

Gaming giant Atari has actually likewise brokered an offer to develop variations of traditional video games like Asteroids, Centipede, Pong, and more recent productions such as Rollercoaster Tycoon within the Sandbox platform.

Levelling up with Binance participation

SAND is the primary energy token in the Sandbox metaverse, and will be utilized by players and developers to purchase and offer LAND and ASSETS, and offer benefits to developers and LAND holders. It will likewise permit holders a possibility to take part in decentralized governance.

The Sandbox co-founder and CEO, Arthur Madrid, described to Cointelegraph the advantages of partnering with Binance, and the unmatched engagement it has actually had with gamers throughout the current duration of international lockdowns:

“There is an incredible expectation around the Metaverse concept and economy, and we do believe millions of players are interested in exploring the benefits of decentralization, interoperability, and the creator’s ecosystem. Having Binance as a partner will help The Sandbox to bridge the gap and help on boarding the Roblox and Fortnite generation to a new gaming experience where they can own, earn and trade everything in the game.”

The $3 million token sale will begin onAug 13 at 6: 00 am UTC. As with other IEOs hung on the Binance platform, it will handle a lotto format. Users will have the ability to declare as much as 10 tickets based upon their average Binance Coin (BNB) holdings in the 7 days preceding the sale.

An optimum of 15,00 0 winning tickets will then be drawn, each being designated 2,400 SAND tokens at an overall rate of $200

Binance’s participation, both as a financier and host for the token sale, brings advantages such as simple future trading of the in-game tokens on the Binance exchange. Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao, commented: