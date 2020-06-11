The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is $300 off for the first time at Amazon

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is $300 off for the first time at Amazon. This phone usually costs $1,400, and today’s sale brings it right down to $1,100, less than the regular price of the Galaxy S20 Plus. Sure, that’s still a tremendous amount of money to spend on a phone, but this is the best opportunity yet to truly save a lot on an unlocked version of the S20 Ultra. This phone includes a big 6.9-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, the Snapdragon 865, and a 40-megapixel selfie cam, among other high-end specs.

My colleague Dieter Bohn reviewed the S20 Ultra earlier this season, and where this device really stands above the competition is having its zoom capability. This phone handles 8x zoom much better than the likes of the iPhone 11 Pro and Pixel 4, and it even manages to create 30x zoom photos look okay. The S20 can perform 100x zoom, though that he mentions that the feature is more of an event trick than something you’ll likely wish to use to take photos for social media marketing.

If you will need more storage for your personal computer, Best Buy currently has the lowest price on the Western Digital Blue 1TB SATA SSD. It’s $100, which is $15 less than Amazon’s price. According to historical pricing data from CamelCamelCamel, this drive has gone only $88 around the cold weather holidays. But given that it’s just another day in June makes this deal decent.

Best Buy has another deal on a useful gadget, Insignia’s snap-on controller battery charger for the Xbox One X. It’s $10 (usually $20) for the charger and two rechargeable battery packs, which is a stellar deal. The Verge’s Chris Welch wrote about how great the Xbox One S version is back before Insignia released the One X version. If you’re looking for a simple, fairly elegant, and affordable solution to charge your controller batteries, check out this deal.