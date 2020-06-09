The Samsung Galaxy Note20 will have a flat screen, confirms reliable leakster

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 will have a flat show, says reliable leakster Ice Universe. This will end up being a initially in five years because the Galaxy Note5 was the final in the sequence proper to make use of a flat screen.

Icecat mentioned: Samsung Galaxy Note20 is usually flat.  Ice galaxy (@UniverseIce) June 9, 2020

All Notes after the Note5 have experienced curved displays. Soon following Galaxy T series likewise switched for all curved displays, something that once was reserved for typically the edge versions. Samsung has begun to reevaluate this strategy lately, the Galaxy S10e in addition to S10 Lite have flat screens, for example, as does typically the Note10 Lite.









Samsung Galaxy Note20 renders

Anyway, the particular cat still left unspoken is usually that the Galaxy Note20+ will have a bent screen. As we described, its most of the lite types of the superior series of which get a flat display.

We saw exactly that in Note20 cases of which leaked lately as well as leaves of the two devices. The Note20 duet will end up being unveiled at the begining of August in addition to will end up being joined from the Galaxy Fold 2, which can be expected to develop some Note-like features.