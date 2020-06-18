The Samsung Galaxy Note20+ will have a 19.3:9 screen, shows online test

The SM-N986U- thats most likely the Samsung Galaxy Note20+ went through the HTML5 Test and what that test reported is one strange screen resolution. Its still in the 1440p range, thats no surprise, the aspect ratio is more interesting.
The exact resolution is 3,096 x 1,444 px, which matches the numbers reported by analysts. Do note that the Note20 will have a 1080p+ display with the same aspect ratio as its plus sibling.
Said aspect ratio works out to 19.3:9. Thats taller than the 19:9 ratio of the Galaxy Note10 and S10 phones, but not as tall as the 20:9 ratio of the Galaxy S20 trio. Its pretty close to the iPhone 11 Pro Max aspect ratio of 19.5:9.
The taller ratio ties into the larger screen diagonal 6.87 for the Galaxy Note20+, up from 6.8 on the Note10+. The end result is that the new screen will be the same width, but will grow 2 mm taller.
Of course, if you want a really large screen, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Fold 2 alongside the new Notes in early August. That one will have a 7.7 display when opened will also support the S Pen (plus it will have a 120 Hz refresh rate to boot).