The Samsung Galaxy Note20+ will have a 19.3:9 screen, shows online test

The SM-N986U- thats most likely the Samsung Galaxy Note20+  went through the HTML5 Test and what that test reported is one strange screen resolution. Its still in the 1440p range, thats no surprise, the aspect ratio is more interesting.

The exact resolution is 3,096 x 1,444 px, which matches the numbers reported by analysts. Do note that the Note20 will have a 1080p+ display with the same aspect ratio as its plus sibling.

Said aspect ratio works out to 19.3:9. Thats taller than the 19:9 ratio of the Galaxy Note10 and S10 phones, but not as tall as the 20:9 ratio of the Galaxy S20 trio. Its pretty close to the iPhone 11 Pro Max aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

The taller ratio ties into the larger screen diagonal  6.87 for the Galaxy Note20+, up from 6.8 on the Note10+. The end result is that the new screen will be the same width, but will grow 2 mm taller.

Of course, if you want a really large screen, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Fold 2 alongside the new Notes in early August. That one will have a 7.7 display when opened will also support the S Pen (plus it will have a 120 Hz refresh rate to boot).

Source | Via