The Samsung Galaxy Note20 family won’t be getting 100x Space Zoom

According to probably the most respected Samsung leaksters, the upcoming Galaxy Observe20 lineup won’t get the 100x zoom from the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Although not very spectacular when it comes to high quality, the function was spectacular as no different cellphone affords 100x zoom.

Observe20 sequence not retains 100X zoom operate  Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 19, 2020

It seems to be like Samsung is not very proud of the reception of the novelty function so it has determined to go a unique approach. Samsung has determined to incorporate a extra modest telephoto unit, but it surely’s unclear if the periscope lens or the high-res sensor will be scraped. The S20 Ultra was able to 3.5x optical zoom and made up for the remaining by cropping from the massive 48MP sensor.

Galaxy Observe20 + will nonetheless use 108mp HM1, however add a brand new sensor to help in focusing and utterly clear up the focusing drawback.  Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 19, 2020

The excellent news is that the plus mannequin will retain the 108MP sensor from the S20 Ultra and can be tuned tuned to clear up the autofocus difficulty that some S20 Ultra customers skilled.