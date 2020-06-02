The Samsung Galaxy A31 will launch on Flipkart in India two days from now

The Samsung Galaxy A31 will launch in India two days from now (on June 4) and it will be unique to Flipkart. For now, there retailers teaser web page holds solely a Notify me button together with some spec highlights.

The worth is anticipated to be round INR 23,000 (however that hasnt been formally confirmed). This will be fairly a premium over the Galaxy M31, which began at INR 15,000 (although these days you possibly can solely discover the 6/64GB model for INR 16,000). The two telephones have some issues in frequent, just like the 6.4 1080p+ Super AMOLED show. However, the A31 has an in-display fingerprint reader whereas the M31 has a conventional rear-mounted reader.















Samsung Galaxy A31 in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, Prism Crush Red and Prism Crush White

Both telephones have quad cameras with comparable make-up: broad, ultrawide, macro and depth. However, the M31 has a 64MP important sensor able to 4K video seize, the A31 has a 48MP 1080p digicam. The M31 additionally has a bigger battery, 6,000mAh vs. 5,000mAh, however the A31 is barely extra compact and lighter.

Anyway, the worth distinction could also be resulting from a special configuration, i.e. we might solely see the 6/128GB model of the Galaxy A31 (however going from 64GB to 128GB is often an INR 1,000 improve).

As a reminder, the Galaxy M01 and M11 went on sale earlier right this moment. Their costs are as anticipated, INR 9,000 for the M01 and INR 11,000 for the M11.

