The BBC invites one to cast your brain back to the halcyon days of early 2018, a long time before All This, when the most the public had to be worried about was a prolonged get cold, flooding, and a chemical attack by a foreign power on British soil. The Salisbury Poisonings (BBC One) is the three-part dramatisation of the events around the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in March of this year, which inadvertently generated the death of a British woman, Dawn Sturgess (MyAnna Buring). When it had been commissioned, The Salisbury Poisonings will need to have seemed like a window in to a dark time. These days it qualifies as breezy escapism.

For those folks who watched things unfold at a distance, it’s the trivia around the Salisbury case that lingers in the memory. The fateful trip to the Zizzi restaurant, and the “confessional” interview in which the suspects said they merely wished to visit the city with its famous 123m cathedral spire. The drama is a reminder that it had been terrifying at that time, especially for local residents, who saw their city on the news every evening, with agents in hazmat suits spraying the town centre.

Our way in is DS Nick Bailey (Rafe Spall), the detective summoned to the scene when a man and his daughter collapse on a bench in the Maltings, also it doesn’t seem like a normal overdose. Anne-Marie Duff plays Tracy Daszkiewicz, the director of public health for Wiltshire, who had to coordinate people response. Long before “track and trace” was a household term, she initiated a system to identify those that might have touch the poison.





Duff and Spall both give their characters the necessity humanity, Daszkiewicz rising to events far beyond such a thing she anticipated to encounter, Bailey bravely succumbing to the poison himself after being first to the Skripals’ house. Spall has carved out a real niche because the slightly-too-handsome Everyman and again performs the role to a high standard. Perhaps the most sympathetic character is Sturgess, an alcoholic whose boyfriend Charlie Rowley (Johnny Harris) finds a perfume bottle and provides it to her, perhaps not realising it had been the delivery mechanism for the poison. The lesser-spotted Mark Addy even appears as Sergei’s friend, Ross Cassidy.

These dramas are the main national protocol for managing such events. No major news story has been dealt with until we have witnessed an ensemble of familiar character actors playing policemen, bystanders as well as other “everyday heroes” with quiet competence. The programmes have a deep-seated rhythm. First the protagonists are established inside their family life, rushing through breakfast although not before demonstrating their like to wife/husband/kids. A kiss on the forehead, a fragment of humour. The Event happens. Gradually, the participants are sucked into proceedings. Setback, breakthrough, conclusion. No one is ever been shown to be anything besides calm, confident and sympathetic. Incompetent maniacs and workshy morons must certanly be working in British disaster response units, nevertheless they never appear to make it to prime time.

The Salisbury Poisonings is perfectly well written and acted and informative however, you never quite escape the sense that you’re watching a especially thorough Crimewatch reconstruction. Quiet competence is a wonderful quality in a public servant; less so in a Sunday night drama.

A long “where are they now” segment follows the final episode, showing the real-life characters and what has happened to them previously two years. The most damning aspect of the entire affair, the sense that the Russians got away with it without serious repercussions, looms in the back ground. Just months after the murders, England cheered its football team to the semi-finals of the World Cup, forgetting exactly about what had happened. What good are everyday heroics when those in power are so toothless, and the public so quick to forget?