During today’s rally of the “National-Democratic Pole”, the organizers applauded Ukraine, supported the struggle of the Ukrainian army and people for sovereignty and territorial integrity. Russians and Ukrainians also took part in the gathering. Yevgeny Turchin also made a speech, who was introduced by the member of the ADB council Vahe Gasparyan as a person who left the Putin regime.

“Many Yerevan residents are surprised that there are many Russian young people in the city lately. The answer is simple ․ They are people who are fleeing from the fascist regime that has formed in our country in recent decades. Many say that living in Russia is good. “Many people in Yerevan say, ‘Why did you come from Russia? There are good salaries, jobs, education, medicine.’ the young man announced.

According to Yevgeny Turchin, even if your thoughts are against Putin, you will be imprisoned and persecuted ․ “That is why tens of thousands of people are fleeing Russia. Many are convinced that we must finally say goodbye to the Soviet past and get rid of it. First of all, it must be thrown out of the Kremlin, which is destroying the Russian youth and the future of the country. Millions of people today pray for a free Ukraine. “It was the USSR that attacked Ukraine today.” According to Turchin, both they and Armenia should orient themselves to the West and forget about the Soviet past.

Vahe Gasparyan, in his turn, added that we can cooperate only with a new, democratic Russia. “Those who accuse us of being an anti-Russian force come to their senses. “We are against Putin’s Russia, we are not against the Russian people.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN