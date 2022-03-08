The Russian side declares a “regime of silence” and is ready to provide humanitarian corridors in Ukraine on March 8 at 10:00 Moscow time, according to the Russian Interdepartmental Coordination Headquarters in Ukraine.

In addition, the Russian side is ready to provide humanitarian corridors from Ki and surrounding settlements through Belarus to Gomel, from there by plane to Russia, in the southern direction, in coordination with the Ukrainian side, again from Chernigov to Gomel via Belarus to Russia.