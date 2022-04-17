One violation of the ceasefire regime was registered in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent. The RF Ministry of Defense claims that the Armenian side has violated this time.
There were no casualties. The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent together with the representatives of the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides resolved the situation.
