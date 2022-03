According to the Rate.am website, the minimum purchase price of a ruble in Armenian banks is 2.74 drams, the sale price is 5.

The minimum purchase price for a dollar is 500 drams, the sale price is 517 drams. The maximum selling price of a dollar is 525 drams.

The euro is bought in banks for a maximum of 534 drams, sold for 562 drams. The maximum selling price of Euro is 580 drams.