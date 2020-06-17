The Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart, Florida, is ‘at risk of an imminent collapse,’ the Coast Guard warns.

The Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart, Florida, is “at risk of an imminent collapse,” the Coast Guard warned.

Officials have closed off the southbound lanes indefinitely. Northbound lanes have been split to accommodate southbound and northbound traffic. Commercial boating traffic has been halted.

The Roosevelt Bridge was built 24 years ago and spans the St. Lucie River.

“We expect heavy traffic delays during the morning commute and recommend avoiding this area. Please consider traveling on Hutchinson Island, Palm City, or Sewalls Point to enter the City of Stuart from the north,” the department wrote in a statement.