The Rock Pays Emotional Tribute To Shad Gaspard On Instagram

Such a tragic passing…

We received the unhappy information we had been anticipating on Wednesday morning, that WWE star Shad Gaspard had certainly been killed.

The wrestler was swimming together with his 10-year-old son once they had been pulled out by the present. Lifeguards had been capable of save Shad’s boy, however sadly the 39-year-old was swept out to sea. Three days later all hope was extinguished because it was confirmed his physique had washed ashore.

Photos: Stars We Lost In 2020

Hours later Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson discovered the phrases to mourn his pal and colleague on Instagram, writing:

This one hurts.

Great man.

My deepest condolences and like to Shad Gaspard’s spouse, son and household.

Shad drowned within the ocean, however not earlier than instructing lifeguards to avoid wasting his 10yr previous son first.

That’s the love of a father.

This is a troublesome one to course of.

Love and lightweight to Shad’s household.

And your warrior spirit lives on by your son.

So nicely stated.

Rest in peace, Shad.

[Image via The Rock/Instagram.]