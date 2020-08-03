The Rock Buys XFL In $15 Million Deal, ‘Creating Something Special’

Breaking News

LASTLY, THE ROCK HAS RETURN TO … PRO FOOTBALL!?

The WWE legend simply coordinated with a financial investment group to take up Vince McMahon‘s XFL league for $15 million, the league validates in a declaration.

The league had actually applied for personal bankruptcy after being reanimated for the 2020 season– and was expected to be auctioned off to greatest bidder on Monday.

But, Dwayne Johnson and his partners– Dany Garcia (Rock’s organisation partner and ex-wife) and partners at RedBird Capital (led by Gerry Cardinale)– stroked in and purchased it up this weekend prior to it struck the auction block.

The deal need to now be authorized in personal bankruptcy court on Friday– and if whatever goes efficiently, it might nearby August 21.

The Rock (together with Dany) and RedBird are supposedly 50/50 partners in the deal.

Remember, the XFL left to a quite good start in 2020– however COVID basically worked as a death sentence to the league, requiring it to shut down in March.

The league filed for chapter 11 in April– noting $10 to $50 million in financial obligations.