‘The Rock’ buys part of bankrupt XFL pro football league

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will purchase the properties of the bankrupt expert football league XFL as part of a group quote with his company partner Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital Partners.

The group is paying $15 million for significantly all of the properties of Alpha Entertainment LLC, the moms and dad business of the XFL, according to a declaration Monday.

Johnson and Garcia were taking a look at purchasing the XFL at the very same time as Cardinale, with the 2 groups then choosing to collaborate to finish the purchase, Garcia stated in an interview Monday early morning. Garcia and Johnson were formerly wed.

“We were simultaneously all examining the property deeply,” stated Garcia, who was a huge fan of the XFL in its 2020 season and called Johnson when she saw the chance to purchase it. “We were two groups who could see the magic of this league.”

Cardinale is a previous Goldman Sachs GroupInc partner and his personal financial investment company RedBird handles $4 billion of capital. Cardinale partnered with the Steinbrenner household in 2002 to introduce the YES Network, the no. 1 local sports network in the U.S., according to the Redbird website

“With pride and thankfulness for all that I have actually developed with my own 2 hands, I prepare to use these callouses to the XFL, and anticipate developing …

