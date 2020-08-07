The Rock and Daniel Bryan eye showdown after social media back-and-forth

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella’s child Birdie might have played matchmaker for a definitely renowned clash in between her daddy and The Rock.

Bryan tweeted his desire to go individually with The Great One after yet another singalong to The Rock’s tune “You’re Welcome” from the “Moana” soundtrack. The appealing tune triggered Bryan’s obstacle, which The Rock mored than happy to accept as a fellow lady daddy.

Could we see a future match in between the 2 previous champs? If so, the WWE Universe might have Birdie and “Moana” to thank.



