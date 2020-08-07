The Rock and Daniel Bryan eye showdown after social media back-and-forth

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella’s child Birdie might have played matchmaker for a definitely renowned clash in between her daddy and The Rock.

Bryan tweeted his desire to go individually with The Great One after yet another singalong to The Rock’s tune “You’re Welcome” from the “Moana” soundtrack. The appealing tune triggered Bryan’s obstacle, which The Rock mored than happy to accept as a fellow lady daddy.

I can see the composing on this wall from miles away – I'll be jobbing once again in the spirit of being a woman daddy

Let's do it.

Let’s do it.

And congrats bro on the brand-new arrival. We're delighted for you, Mama B and the fam — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock)August 6, 2020

Could we see a future match in between the 2 previous champs? If so, the WWE Universe might have Birdie and “Moana” to thank.