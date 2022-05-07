The resistance movement started a drive to Vanadzor. Eduard Sharmazanov, a participant in the rally, said to the journalist’s hint that Lori is his homeland. “My homeland is the whole Armenian plateau.” He said that today and tomorrow there will be car rallies to once again inform citizens about acts of disobedience. “We will show that the problem is not only Yerevan, but pan-Armenian, we should not ignore our regional population.

When the lies of this capitulator go unanswered, they become a great evil. One of our main problems is that they lied to us but did not answer. What are we talking about? They are talking about looting, poor people. He brought two planes without warheads.

They talk about spending the budget, was there a bigger spender than them, they give 300-400 thousand, fly to Los Angeles, have you seen Kocharyan, Serzh Sargsyan spend 300 thousand money from the budget of this country, what is flying to Los Angeles? Have you ever seen a head of the National Assembly or the government give hundreds of thousands of dollars to upgrade his car park after the war? We have captives, they have weddings of a thousand people and talk about robbery. “And you have been in power for 4 years, looting is looting. Where is it? How many robbers are there? It is by your side. The robbers are hiding on the left side of your respective organs,” he said.

As for the 2014 report spread since yesterday. Eduard Sharmazanov responded to the video where Serzh Sargsyan says that Azeris can also study in Dilijan school. “Serzh Sargsyan invited after the victory, not after a fight like this. It’s different after the victory, something else after the victory. As the former say, the former is the Triple Holiday, they, the Erato detachment, Aliyev was defeated in the past. Aliyev said on their favorite constructive platforms that Armenia had won for 30 years, let them be so many boys, let them say that. Nikol, I’m telling you that what you are saying about the former, there was a war during the former, on the fourth day, as General Khachaturov says, the Azeris asked that the war be stopped, and after that Aliyev said that the international community was pressuring me to I will recognize the independence of Artsakh. Aliyev used to talk about the independence of Artsakh, today you do not have the courage to talk about the independence of Artsakh. Or they talk about peace, what do they have to do with peace, what does what brought war have to do with peace? Were the guys disturbing your peace? Or you say Shushi, Hadrut, Putin stood up and said, “There was no Shushi issue, your Foreign Ministry denied that there was no Shushi issue before the war, what are you talking about?”

Gohar HAKOBYAN