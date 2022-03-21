The Ministry of Internal Affairs informs that due to heavy snowfall, there are closed, impassable roads in the country.

The roads of Shosh, Mkhitarashen and Sarushen communities of Askeran region are closed. Other interregional roads are impassable. Snow removal works are being carried out.

In the Martakert region, inter-community roads are mostly open, in some mountainous areas, in some places difficult to pass.

The interregional road leading to the Red Market from the place called “Zarin Bagh” is closed. The city of Martuni and the roads of other communities in the region are difficult to pass.

The interregional roads connecting the regions of Stepanakert are impassable in some places, there is also icy, low horizontal visibility.

The Lisagor-Goris-Sisian-Zanger-Saravan section of the interstate highway connecting with Armenia is closed.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs calls for restricting traffic as much as possible, to exclude accidents and incidents.

Artsakh Information Headquarters