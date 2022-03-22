The Ministry of Emergency Situations informs that there are closed, difficult-to-pass highways in the territory of the Republic of Armenia.

In Aragatsotn region, the roads leading from “Amberd” high mountain air meteorological station to Amberd fortress և Lake Kari, Vardenyats mountain pass, Berd-Chambarak, Gndevaz-Jermuk of Vayots Dzor region, Ashotsk of Shirak region, Aragatsin of Aragatsotn region are closed.

Vayk-Sisian-Goris-Kapan, Tsoghamarg-Bavra highways of Shirak region are closed for trucks, and difficult for passers-by (one-way).

Vanadzor-Dilijan, Vanadzor-Alaverdi, Lori region, Ijjan, Tavush region, Bagratashen highways are closed for trucks with trailers, and other types of vehicles are difficult to pass.

Spitak-Stepanavan bends of Lori region, Alaverdi-Jiliza և Tashir-Blagodarnoye, Syunik region, Aparan, Talin inter-community highways of Aragatsotn region, Aragyugh-Buzhakan highways of Kotayk region are difficult to pass for all types of vehicles.

The roads of Aragats region of Aragatsotn region are icy in places.

It is snowing in Syunik region, in the town of Ijjan, Tavush region.

There is a snowstorm on the Aragyugh-Buzhakan highway of Kotayk region.