“Nikol’s removal road map consists of two stages ․ We have finished the first stage ․ It was the formulation of a public demand that they have no mandate to make concessions to the country. “Second, we are starting the process of deprivation of power,” said Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a member of the opposition, during a rally in France Square.

He announced that they will not occupy buildings, but they will show that there are no closed doors for those who came out to fight.

“The people are the full owners of the situation. We decide which street should be opened, which should be closed, which building may or may not enter. “We must be guided by this logic,” he said.

In the coming days, according to Ishkhan Saghatelyan, the number of fighters must increase so that the police and law enforcement agencies can no longer quell the people’s anger.

“When will Nikol Pashinyan leave power?” Nicole will leave at the moment when the law enforcement agencies report that they can no longer hold her power, the forces are not enough, the people are so many and they are doing so many actions that it is impossible to stop anything else. “That day is near,” he said.

Presenting the actions planned for tomorrow, the opposition figure mentioned that the whole capital will be paralyzed ․ They will gather at 12:00, the actions will start. The marches should be larger so that the police forces do not have the opportunity to detain people.

“You come to the rally every day, thinking that today we must finish, drive them away. “We will do it, we will do it together, at the right moment, at the right time, when we take the whole situation under our control,” Ishkhan Saghatelyan announced.

He informed that there will be visits to the regions on Saturday, and the protest actions will continue in Yerevan.

“There are all the prerequisites, there are all the opportunities. We have reached the final stage of our program. “We are adding to the rest of our compatriots, taking the whole situation at our full disposal, removing the government from this evil,” he said.