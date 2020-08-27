The RNC portrays Trump as he wants to be seen

Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

Here are some excerpts from Vice President Mike Pence’s speech that you can expect to hear tonight. President Trump is going to Baltimore’s Fort McHenry to attend the speech.

On the decision voters need to make this November:

“On November 3rd, ask yourself: Who do you trust to rebuild this economy? A career politician who presided over the slowest economic recovery since the Great Depression? Or a proven leader who created the greatest economy in the world?”

On the Trump Administration’s support for law and order:

“President Trump and I know the men and women that put on the uniform of law enforcement are the best of us. They put their lives on the line every day.”

“The American people know we don’t have to choose between supporting law enforcement, and standing with African-American neighbors to improve the quality of life in our cities and towns.”

“From the first days of this Administration, we have done both. And we will keep doing both for four more years in the White House.”

On Joe Biden:

“Joe Biden says America is systemically racist. And that law enforcement in America has a quote, ‘implicit bias’ against minorities.”

“And when asked whether he’d support cutting funding to law enforcement, and he replied, “Yes, absolutely.”

“The hard truth is…you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.”

“Under President Trump, we will stand with those who stand on the Thin Blue Line, and we’re not going to defund the police–not now, not ever.”

