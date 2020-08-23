The risk of a no-deal Brexit is rising, and that’s no bad thing

It is meaningless attempting to anticipate whether there will be a offer in between the EU and the UK about their future relationship. The EU is an accomplished dealmaking device, however with just 2 months to go and absolutely nothing concrete agreed, there is undoubtedly a non-trivial possibility of failure. The 2 sides are hopelessly stuck, and there is no indication of motion on either side.

It is safe to state, however, that any Brexit offer will not stop working over fish. The truly huge concern is what the EU describes as the equal opportunity. Within that classification, the state help routine is one of the hardest aspects. The EU desires the UK to embrace a legal structure for competitors policy that broadly mirrors its own. What the EU worries is a politicised state help routine where a British federal government subsidises business for opportunistic factors, and hence weakens competitors with EU business. It is extremely not likely UK prime minister Boris Johnson might accept this. Nor ought to he.

It is simple to compute the expensesof Brexit It is more difficult to compute the advantages, as they depend mainly on subsequent policy. Competition policy will be absolutely essential. The EU fears the UK will begin subsidising steel business in Wales or carmakers in the Midlands, and then dispose the lot on European markets.