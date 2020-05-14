The rights of prisoners, detainees and martyrs are not overturned by an Israel military order – Middle East Monitor

The Israeli occupation authorities had been not happy solely with enacting a regulation often called the Anti-Terror Law, which aimed to crackdown and punish these concerned in resisting the occupation, however adopted it with the regulation stipulating withholding the PA’s revenues, equal to the quantity paid as allowances to prisoners and martyrs. The laws is called the Law on Freezing of Funds Paid by the Palestinian Authority in Connection with Terrorism from Revenues Transferred by the Israeli Government.

The matter did not cease on the enforcement of the unjust regulation with the occupation authorities deducting the allowances of the prisoners and martyrs, which prompted the PA to cease receiving the collected revenues until all the quantity is handed over. Later, after the assembly between the Israeli Finance Minister, Moshe Kahlon, and the Palestinian Minister of Civil Affairs, Hussein Sheikh, on 3 October in Jerusalem, the 2 sides agreed that Israel continues to deduct half of the tax cash transferred to the Palestinian prisoners and martyrs’ households. Now the Palestinians are persevering with to obtain deducted revenues, however they’ve not confirmed whether or not they proceed to pay the allowances to prisoners and the households of martyrs. The matter continues to be contentious with the Israelis and Palestinian committees being fashioned to resolve the variations, including a brand new escalation of the matter of prisoner, detainee and martyr allowances.

Former Israeli military prosecutor within the occupied West Bank, lawyer Maurice Hirsch, threatened Palestinian banks that they might face lawsuits in the event that they proceed to money the allowances of Palestinian prisoners transferred by the PA. Hirsch despatched a letter to the banks stating that on 9 February, the commander of the military forces within the West Bank signed an order relating to safety directions (Amendment No. 67 and No. 1827 of 2020) and based on the brand new modification, the month-to-month allowances that the PA pays to the prisoners are thought of a prohibited monetary act, which it describes as terrorism.

READ: The Missing Motherhood in Gaza

The rights of prisoners, detainees and martyrs are not overturned by a call by an Israeli military order or the enactment of legal guidelines that violate worldwide legal guidelines and covenants. All worldwide legal guidelines and covenants stipulate the correct of individuals to withstand occupation legally and legitimately. These legal guidelines outlined the correct to withstand tyranny, together with Article Two of the Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen issued in France in 1789, and which are included within the unalienable rights that are not affected by time.

In the preamble to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights issued on 10/12/1948 the next paragraph states: “Whereas it is essential, if man is not to be compelled to have recourse, as a last resort, to rebellion against tyranny and oppression, that human rights should be protected by the rule of law.” This is a recognition of one’s proper to withstand tyranny and to revolt towards it as a final resort. Many guidelines, legal guidelines and choices additionally stipulate the correct to withstand aggression as an inalienable proper. The United Nations issued many choices and suggestions that legitimise the correct to withstand aggression by all authorized strategies and means.

Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations stipulates: “Nothing in the present Charter shall impair the inherent right of individual or collective self-defence if an armed attack occurs against a Member of the United Nations, until the Security Council has taken measures necessary to maintain international peace and security. Measures taken by Members in the exercise of this right of self-defence shall be immediately reported to the Security Council and shall not in any way affect the authority and responsibility of the Security Council under the present Charter to take at any time such action as it deems necessary in order to maintain or restore international peace and security.”

Negotiating with the enemy: Hamas and Israeli prisoner change talks

The punitive measures taken by the occupation authorities towards the prisoners and detainees requires the engagement in an open confrontation with the occupation, based mostly on worldwide legal guidelines and covenants. The Palestinian trigger is a simply and authentic trigger and resisting the occupation is a authentic proper offered for by worldwide legal guidelines and covnenets. Moreover, Palestinian prisoners and detainees are topic to worldwide agreements and the Third and Fourth Geneva Conventions apply to them, as they are prisoners of conflict, that means it’s the occupation authorities who’s violating worldwide legal guidelines and covenants and is working towards terrorism in all its varieties. It is the one who bears accountability for its flagrant violation of the rights of prisoners and the households of martyrs, because the Palestinian individuals are nonetheless beneath occupation. Those residing within the occupied territories have the correct to withstand the occupation by all means established by worldwide legal guidelines and covenants, and the rights of the prisoners and martyrs stay protected and can’t be overturned by an Israeli military order.

This article first appeared in Arabic in Addustour on 13 May 2020

The views expressed on this article belong to the writer and do not essentially replicate the editorial coverage of Middle East Monitor.