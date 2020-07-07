The right (and wrong) way to wear a mask

And remember: Masks are effective as long as they cover your mouth, nose and chin. And however tempting it could be to remove your mask for a moment, doing that could expose your fingers and face to the virus you’re trying to avoid.

How to precisely wear a mask

Wash your hands and grab a clean cloth mask.

Follow the steps to properly wash hands. (If you’ve forgotten the multi-step process, read our refresher here.

Only wear clean, breathable face masks. Re-wearing the exact same mask could expose you to contaminants.

Put on your mask, holding it by the ear loops.

Your mask should also fit snugly from the sides of one’s face — no open flaps. But it really should not be so tight that it’s difficult to breathe through.

Your mask may have a wired side, meant to adhere to the shape of one’s nose. Press down about it over your nose for a convenient fit.

Make sure your nose, mouth and chin are covered.

If your mask has pleats, they should open downward.

Pull your mask up so it covers your nose, and tug it down so it covers your mouth.

After you’ve put your mask on, don’t touch it again until it’s time to take it off.

How maybe not to wear a mask

Beware of these three familiar mask mistakes:

1. It’s too loose. If your mask has large openings around your nose, mouth and the sides of your face, it cannot effectively protect you from viruses that will slip through those cracks. Your mask should fit snugly against your face.

2. You forgot your nose. Your nose needs to stay inside your mask — the herpes virus is respiratory and travels through the air, and also you could breathe it in.

3. You put it right back on and touched it. You shouldn’t just take your mask off for a break when you’re still in public. It’s hot, sure, but it is also possible you can contaminate the mouth area or face with any germs your mask caught.

How to properly remove your mask

Take off your mask by the ear loops.

When your voyage into the public world is complete, remove your mask by the ear loops only.

Don’t touch the front of one’s mask — it could be contaminated.

Make sure you possess the mask away from that person as you remove it.

Store your mask immediately

If you are not immediately going to wash your mask after you utilize it, stick it in a clean, resealable plastic bag. Pick it up by the ear loops to place it inside the bag, and store the bag in a cool, clean place.

Wash your hands again … and again …