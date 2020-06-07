‘The rich need the city like an astronaut needs a spacesuit’: How the super wealthy took over London

Over cups of tea in his ramshackle London home, I chatted with a novelist. It felt a valuable opportunity, given his multiple fictional treatments of London, to discuss the city’s rapid changes that I was also authoring.

Talk inevitably looked to its expanding population of wealthy residents. He explained that he had once considered writing a novel about the super-rich, but figured it would fundamentally be too boring. What could one say about people whose lives are not connected to the others? What would the characters be demonstrated to do making use of their limitless time?

In the 1950s, the acclaimed sociologist C Wright Mills observed that the proven fact that the elite occupied a “sad, empty space at the top of society” was, in many ways, simply a method of becoming reconciled to the fact that we’re not rich. The actor Michael Caine later did actually rework Mills’ statement when he commented that “the idea that money doesn’t buy you happiness is a lie put about by the rich to stop the poor from killing them”.





Today, the notion of a politics of envy in the UK generally seems to serve much the same purpose – proposals for tax reform and greater contribution are met with disdain – often discussing the choking of ambition, deterring wealth creation or, worst of, the rich moving elsewhere.

In my research on London, I have arrive at realise any particular one of the very last places the rich would leave is this fine city. In reality, the rich need the city like an astronaut needs a spacesuit: it provides a climate-controlled host to comfort and support without which their lives will be impossible.

The city is home to around 100 billionaires and 5,000 we could think of as super-rich (those with £20m-plus in non-housing, disposable assets). A further 350,000 count as the city’s more middle tier wealthy (with around £700,000 or even more in assets).

Right now, in the middle of the Covid-19 crisis, it is hard to remember that even just a month or two ago we were being told by wealth analysts that we were entering a new Roaring Twenties. But unlike that decade of riches a century ago, this one is apparently starting with a Groundhog Day rerun of the last crisis of 2008 – with major question marks hanging over how to fund an economic recovery, the prospect of widespread casualties of the virus and an suffering recession in the future.

The fortunes of the world’s 20 richest have seen around $293bn (£230bn) shaved off in the past 90 days. Just a few days later we unearthed that the fortunes of other billionaires had grown somewhat. The general rule, despite the changing fortunes of individual rich folk, is that money continues to rain upwards.

So it seems clear that people that have plenty will more than survive the overall economy generated by Covid-19. Similarly we can observe that London’s position as an alpha city is unlikely to be affected even by the threat of pandemic and recession. Its systems of government, corporate life and finance are more resilient and effective than we may believe.

I have occasionally talked to researchers who, when discussing their work on the rich or powerful, meet the response that what they study is a waste of time and effort. I still remember the comment of a city councillor who, when I excitedly said that I was doing work on London’s rich, gently asked: “Why not something on Sheffield’s poor?” Ouch.

Yet investigating the life and impact of elites and the rich is critical. Part of the reason for this lies bundled in the often invisible connections that individuals can trace between rich and poor, the excluded and those otherwise damaged by the extortionate inequalities of societies globally.

The wealthy are a protected and problematic bunch. As government contracts are given out to UK Conservative Party members and donors, as bailouts receive to wealthy and profitable companies, so when tax evasion, laundering and fraud are identified in multiple reports we see the techniques by which riches are expanded or secreted. Influential reports have also shown that in the cases of land ownership (1 per cent of the UK owns 50 per cent of the land), tax havens, big money and political influence, wealth is a question that should interest everyone.

If we actually want to understand the poverty and problems of numerous people we’d do well to check up. In an unequal society, divisions focused around housing, employment, material poverty, health and care can be traced back to economic and political decisions, also to the operation of societies that again and again produce the same winners and losers.

Fresh from my doctoral studies in London I landed as a green researcher in the world of opportunity that was Glasgow – the first Labour government in 18 years pumping investment and resources into poorer urban communities and employing social boffins to monitor these dilemmas and consider how to resolve these issues. That seems an entirely different world to the one we inhabit today, on so many levels.

Since then the UK has received a massive financial crisis, years of public funding cuts, massive social distress, simply to face these problems again in a more extreme form as Covid-19 wreaks havoc. And this pattern is mirrored in numerous other countries.

I cut my teeth on studies of how households were displaced from gentrifying regions of the city. In Glasgow, I caused colleagues on the question of how areas of concentrated poverty affected their residents. But I also remained interested in how the middle classes affected life in the city and turned back to study gentrification, after which gated communities in England.

One method of summing up this human body of work lies in the idea that space is important to social relationships and a sense of togetherness – with new suburban extensions to cities and gated estates fuelling a type of break in social relations that damages urban life in subtle ways. In the UK’s cities, the sense of social and physical distance was, in complex ways, changing, deteriorating and remaking urban social life. Cities were proclaimed to be increasingly privatised, unhappy and divided in the 2000s. Worse, this had been happening even as these were targeted for improvement and investment.

While this case was plainly not similar to the hyper-segregated and often risky US metropolis, the UK’s public history of open streetscapes and democratic urban centres was clearly being eroded. The market have been allowed to run freely as a method of boosting state expenditure and what was called an urban renaissance more frequently appeared to produce inferior copies of Barcelona squares, with low-grade apartments and multiple signs telling us to not park.

And then the rich arrived.

I have dinner with one of London’s elite realtors, an imposing figure, vital, well-groomed, super-confident. He informs me he can show me round some of the homes available locally, costing in some cases a lot more than £10m, but I would need to undergo criminal checks first. Talk turns to why I am doing the study. Of course, that he is all for sociologists learning more about how the property market works, he says. But a try his eye suggested sudden wariness.

London has always been a wealthy city, but it has seen a step-change in its fortunes in recent decades. Though right now the market is on ice and has seen the amount of sales decrease, it is still the case that numerous super-prime homes can be bought each year. Many of these sales are to wealthy urban Brits but a substantial proportion, usually much more than half in a few neighbourhoods, visit offshore anonymous buyers through trusts, or even to wealthy international investors and buyers.

The political system has brought on and helped to broadcast the apparently commonsense view that what is great for this goose is good for the country more broadly

You will be acquainted with the story and rising criticism, that much of London’s housing development has been a procedure for accommodating dollars, rather than people. Property becomes something to borrow against, buy and trade on an upward rising bubble of prices, fuelled by more speculation and borrowing, and the arrival of many more individuals from around the world with bundles of cash to spend. In many cases, such domiciles are bought and lie empty, or are used to store criminal cash as it is laundered or from huge reserves held offshore (around £28 trillion). Today approximately around 42,000 properties in London have been purchased from these sources. These aspects of London’s apparent success on the world stage give rise to the impression it is a landscape of riches built on dodgy money, which has done little to contribute to the wider city, except to create even further rises in house prices.

The elite agent I’d had dinner with later emailed me to state that it could, on reflection, not be possible to complete a tour of one of the local mansions. He wished me good luck with the research.

London is a receiver and maker of the global finance economy. Its resplendent position is derived from intertwining histories, of the industrial revolution, of fortunes created by old and new elites jostling for place in growing cities. It is a history that takes in empire, its subsequent fall and the eyeing of new opportunities so that you can retain an economic, or even military, position on the global stage.

The City of London is crucial to this number of changes and, with it, the political system has brought on and helped to broadcast the apparently commonsense view that what is great for this goose is good for the country more broadly. The city is linked to other golden egg-laying entities – numerous tax havens, flows of international capital etc. Much with this goes on in a high trust, low regulation environment designed to capture this wealth and maintain a powerful homegrown industry on the straight back of it.

London’s broader “offer”, of fine domiciles, beautiful urban neighbourhoods usually attached to parks, luxury services and shops, welcoming plush hotels and a sense of grandeur and place, cement the economic value of the city as a spot to actually live and just take a seat alongside the existing elite. As one walks these areas, small glimpses of the incredible niceness of life at the top can be gleaned: a sense of ease, comfort and confidence.

This world has been mothballed by Covid-19, but lockdown for the elite isn’t the ditto as for everybody else: with ample space and money, they suffer the least.

Walking over Charing Cross bridge 1 day last year I saw a wall of cranes standing above the Shell Centre. A report I was carrying in my bag told me that more than 90 per cent of those apartments have now been sold to anonymous offshore jurisdictions.

Drinking a coffee in the lobby of one of the city’s newest five-star hotels, the almost invisible but helpful staffer offered me a copy of The Times. I find out about Zamira Hajiyeva, the banker’s wife who spent £16m in Harrods over just a couple of years, and the long process by which the National Crime Agency found the conclusion that her fortune was of questionable origin. Yet this case has remained among a mere handful targeted at those laundering illicit proceeds (and whatever happened to a report on Russian profit British politics?).

If we don’t take their money, several other city surely will? Yet to declare that the rich are an unadulterated gift to the city will be a mistake

A property investor informs me he knows that there are thousands of these cases but that they’ll never see the light of day. Why should politicians and police forces become overly moral about crimes where the only seeming impact is to create a market in overpriced homes? I turned back again to my copy of The Guardian and read that 130,000 preventable deaths have been connected to austerity cuts to public services.

Money and investment capital is a force to be reckoned with. It propels the construction of high-rise blocks, carves out the ground beneath palatial domiciles by the thousands, created new super-prime residential blocks and delivered fortunes to those mediating these changes. JCBs are left entombed inside – perhaps up to 1,000 over the past 2 decades – maybe not worth the cost of extracting them.

Yet daily I appear to read reports in The FT under which reader comments are either filled up with disgust at who the city has been exposed for or, alternatively, confused at what’s the fuss about – if we don’t just take their money, some other city surely will? Yet to suggest that the rich are an unadulterated gift to the city would be a mistake.

One way of thinking by what London is now is to describe it as an alpha city. This term denotes a pre-eminent position in the world wide capitalist world economic and political order. But we could also utilize it to offer a deeper idea about what the city is now – a grasping political and economic machine whose very culture is infused with the need to keep up its position via an open faucet of world wide capital because, well, this may float all boats, right?

You will know this argument, but you might not be fully alert to the rotten foundations where it stands. The city works together with its property lobbyists and, via attracts the need for development and unending rounds of global capital investment, to simply help ride out the risks of economic downturns and reverses. Come rain or shine, the city works hard to put itself as the preferred destination of numerous of the international super-rich. Yet, simultaneously, this is a city where an estimated 200,000 have lost their domiciles from the demolition of housing estates.

The city is a site of wealth creation, but in addition a invest which the areas by which the rich live – its alphahoods if you will – enable social and power networks to become established in both open and shadier ways. This is not while there is some grand, fraudulent practice at work among the city’s elites. Instead there is an idea, a sense of how the city should work and what it could deliver, and also this notion galvanises and animates many thousands of people who work to ensure that it really is protected – because their very own pay cheques rely on it.

The notion of the alpha city resides in the sense that upward marching property values are a good thing, that the City of London is a gift to city and country, that the rich are self-made wizards of finance, property and technology, and that the maelstrom of urban life that results from these various ingredients makes London simply the most useful city in the world.

But a lot of London’s inhabitants are, in fact, victims with this idea. This includes many graduates, new operators of the bank system sharing a flat to have by and several other well-paid professionals who themselves struggle, or see their young ones floundering in an overpriced housing market.

Right here, right now, it doesn’t seem possible to think about London as the keystone city in a finance system that bridges the world, a place in which the rich, honeyed capital and pampered bodies will again flow. At this very moment, the city’s cautiously refilling streets feel deflated by the Covid-19 crisis, like those of its similarly wealthy counterparts, Hong Kong and New York.

But this doesn’t detract from the powerful role of money and place in adding vitality to popular a few ideas that wealth is justified and that the poor can be vilified or ignored

The city’s frenetic activity, the wheeling, dealing and the snapping up of luxury domiciles and other trophy assets are temporarily on ice. Yet only a moment before the city went in to lockdown a home was sold, the most expensive ever in the city, to a single Chinese buyer for a lot more than £200m. In just the first 90 days of 2019, £1.3bn of domiciles were sold in the city coming in at more than £5m, the price above which can be broadly included as “prime” sales.

Despite this, many in the development and property sectors have complained of the impact of tax tweaks, the impact of Brexit after which a potential death blow dealt by Covid-19. All of this sets the scene for exactly how we might imagine or hope the city to recover, a crossroads much like that after the 2008 economic crisis from which the social disaster of austerity was unleashed. Calls for tax cuts and help for the property sector are already evident.

Now there is something of a great stink. But, unlike the infamous event by which the Thames became blocked following the cholera epidemic of 1848, today it really is the fuss being made over wealth and its corrupting influence on the city. The rule of profit-maximising developers and compliant local authorities will continue unless stronger challenges are mounted – planning will need to be reworked and social housing should see a resurgence through state investments (these could be attached to a green new deal that could prop up builders seeing hard times).

The furious debates in the future will also be fuelled by anger over inequalities that were made more transparent by Covid-19. The treatment of key workers in health and social care is one sign of an apparent groundswell of demands for greater recognition of the who are maybe not part of the alpha economy, its losers who are plainly so precious. Commitment to social justice all too easily wavers. One minute the street homeless problem was, like by magic resolved as the government funded a scheme to create the homeless off the streets throughout the Covid-19 crisis. A minute later this funding was withdrawn, and rough sleepers are soon to emerge blinking and back on the streets.

It seems possible that future debates about how exactly we plan, build and manage a city like London will soon be influenced by these inequalities as the roadmap to recovery is slowly unfolded. We should likely be far more angry than we are already, but this ire should really be positively channelled towards whatever opportunity we get to make a better choice to make sure London and all of our cities and communities see a more sustainable and socially just future.

To be sure, it really is a nice life, existing inside the warm circuits of the alpha city. Emerging after a week’s fieldwork in to a less salubrious section of town I felt a strange sense of risk and disorderliness that I had not recognised before. Arriving back in my university city, after getting the tram home, I passed the bodies and faces of the marked by poverty and a type of anger arose in me as I realised how entirely avoidable and invisible these lives were to those living in London’s rich neighbourhoods.

This point belies a much deeper issue. What does poverty mean to the owner of an opulent penthouse on the Thames, a luxury home in a gated community or a palace built from tech wealth in Mayfair? How can the demands of those that are rewarded so little be manufactured to be heard also to generate traction for even modest commitments to contribute more by the well-off. None of the is to declare that the rich are in a way ignorant or unaware of what it means to possess little, and several of them care a whole lot. But this does not detract from the powerful role of money and invest adding vitality to popular ideas that wealth is justified and that the poor may be vilified or ignored.

In many ways, we might hope that London becomes a “beta” city, to the advantage of all its citizens.

‘Alpha City’ is published by Verso Books on 16 June

Rowland Atkinson is a professor and research chair in Inclusive Societies at the University of Sheffield. This article first appeared on The Conversation