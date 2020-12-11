Yes! The American teen sitcom, iCarly, is getting a grown-up reboot by Paramount+. Paramount+ is the streaming platform of the ViacomCBS.

The Nickelodeon show iCarly was a big hit for the channel. It went on for 5 years, from 2007-2012. The series was about the journey of Cosgrove, who is a middle schooler, and her friends, and her experiences in webcasting as a host.

iCarly, The Grown-Up Reboot

The streamer will be launching the iCarly series in the earlier months of the new year. There will be some original artists who will be featured on the show. Like Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress, and Miranda Cosgrove. The show will be developed by two participants of the Simpsons as well. They are Ali Schouten, from Merry Happy Whatever of The Netflix, and Jay Kogen. The series is getting produced by Nickelodeon Studios.

The great revival of this American sitcom is due to the 2021 launch of Paramount+. The streaming service, CBS All Access, will be rebranded by the company. A lot of content from the brands of ViacomCBS is also getting added to it. The brands include Paramount Movie Network, which will be branded very soon, Comedy Central, MTV, and Nickelodeon.

The CBS All Access brought in hundreds of episodes of all well-known series of Nickelodeon this Wednesday. Some of those are Blaze, Monster Machines, Dora the explorer, and Paw Patrol. There is also the “Kids Mode” made available that will allow guardians to monitor the content that their children will be watching.

ViacomCBS has come with a strategy to compete against the streaming giants like Disney+ and Netflix. That is they are including most of the kid’s shows as well as the grown-up versions of those in order to widen the scope of the audience.