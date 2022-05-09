It must be understood that the return of Shushi is possible only through war. There are simply no other realistic options, political scientist Tigran Gorgyan told Aysor.am, referring to the issue of making the May 3 holiday full again.

“If the circumstances are arranged in such a way that there is another war, Armenia and Artsakh must be ready for it. But I do not think that the Armenian side, whether present or future, will initiate such a war. In other words, I rule out that the Armenian side will attack. “I do not think that the military scenario is realistic,” our interlocutor said, emphasizing that after the war, no serious reforms or practical work were carried out in the army, the reforms were referred to only orally.

According to Tigran Gorgyan, the return of Shushi through diplomacy is a genre of fiction, just as the return of even a small settlement by Azerbaijan is a genre of fiction.

Summing up, the political scientist stressed that even if the Armenian side does not aim at the return of Shushi or other lost territories, a strong army is needed even to move forward with the “peace” agenda.

“It is necessary to restore the capabilities of the Armed Forces not only in words but also in deeds, both in Artsakh and in Armenia, because no one will go to peace with a weak state. “Some conditions will be wrapped around the neck of that state, which will be called peace in the future,” said Tigran Gorgyan.