The official visit of the RA Prosecutor General to Egypt continues.

Today, Artur Davtyan met with the President of the Administrative Control Service of the Arab Republic of Egypt Hassan Abdel Shafi Ahmed Abdel Jan.

During the meeting, the issues of expanding cooperation in the fields of transnational crime, especially corruption, money laundering, and asset recovery were discussed between the RA Prosecutor General’s Office and the EEA Administrative Control Service. The parties expressed mutual interest in them in 2021. During their first meeting of the 9th session of the UN Convention against Corruption in Sharm el-Sheikh in December 2010.

Arthur Davtyan considered significant the fact that his visit comes at a time when Egypt is the country holding the current presidency of the UN Convention against Corruption.

Egypt’s administrative control service, headed by Hassan Abdel Shafi Ahmed Abdel Ghani, chaired a regular session of the conference last year, plays a key role in the country’s law enforcement system, especially in the fight against corruption. Taking into account this circumstance, Arthur Davtyan expressed hope that the parties will be able to develop stable structures of mutual assistance in both bilateral and multilateral areas.

He stressed that the fight against corruption, in this context, the return of assets illegally taken out of Armenia is currently one of the absolute priorities of the RA Prosecutor’s Office. To this end, the RA Prosecutor’s Office is expanding its international cooperation, where the cooperation with Egypt is a possible step towards bringing a new quality of legal relations with the Arab world.

Mr. Hassan Abdel Shafi Ahmed Abdel Ghani reaffirmed the interest of his body in further deepening cooperation with the RA Prosecutor’s Office in the fight against crimes considered a priority for both countries. In this regard, he underlined the steps aimed at strengthening the legal framework of cooperation between the RA և Prosecutor General’s Offices.