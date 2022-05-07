On May 7, at around 1:50 p.m., Azerbaijani armed forces fired from different caliber firearms at the RA Armed Forces battle positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, as well as in the direction of the Sotk gold mine, the RA Ministry of Defense reported.

One of the employees of the mine received a gunshot wound as a result of the actions of the Azerbaijani side. His life is not in danger.

“By retaliatory actions, the fire of the Azerbaijani units was silenced.

“As of 16:30, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable,” the RA Ministry of Defense said in a statement.