On May 17, the results of the work carried out in the N military unit included in the joint grouping of the RA Armed Forces և RF troops (forces) were summarized.
The shortcomings identified during the implementation of the set tasks, the forthcoming tasks and a number of other issues related to military service were discussed.
At the end of the meeting, a number of the most prominent servicemen were encouraged to serve.
