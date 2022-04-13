The “Hayastan” faction announced that starting from April 12, groups of deputies will travel to the border settlements of Armenia and the Artsakh Republic.

On April 12, at the Aghavno checkpoint in the Artsakh Republic, the Russian peacekeeping troops banned the deputies from entering without any justification, while the entry and exit of any citizen of the Republic of Armenia can not be restricted.

It is noteworthy that the authorities and the Azerbaijani side reacted very quickly to the move of the deputies to visit Artsakh, even demanding a ban.

This behavior and situation, among other things, contradicts the commitment of Armenia-Artsakh relations. The current situation is obviously unacceptable.

At the same time, it is not clear what specific measures the authorities of the day have taken to solve the obvious problem and to clearly prevent such cases in the future, apart from just making statements.

We inform you that the restriction on the deputies’ entry to Artsakh has not been lifted so far. The authorities of the day, as a logical continuation of their statements, are obliged to take immediate action, assuring that the uninterrupted entry of Armenia-Artsakh is restored for all citizens of Armenia.

“Armenia” bloc