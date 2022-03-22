The restaurant business is going to discuss with government members the revision of the law banning smoking in the open areas of public catering establishments and the decision to ban the placing of salt shakers on the tables of food establishments.

Vahe Gevorgyan, executive director of the Armenian Association of Restaurants, which unites about 300 restaurants and cafes in Armenia, told Aravot that the ban should be reconsidered. He notes that the leaders of the union member organization are not against banning smoking at all, but on the other hand, such a drastic measure will have a negative impact on business.

It should be reminded that from March 15, the use of tobacco products and their substitutes is prohibited in public food establishments, including open-air ones (canteens, restaurants, cafes, bars, cafeterias and other objects of preparation and sale of culinary products).

And in case of violating this prohibition, a fine is imposed. 150-200 thousand drams for an official, 50 thousand drams for an individual. The draft put into circulation by the Ministry of Health proposes to prohibit putting salt on the tables in public catering establishments without the consumer’s demand. In case of violating this requirement, the business will be fined 30,000 drams.

Vahe Gevorgyan says that the restaurateurs are not against the ban on smoking in closed areas either, especially since many of them had settled the issue before the adoption of the law, allocating closed areas for smokers and non-smokers. The representatives of this business, as Gevorgyan mentions, suggest applying the same principle in the open areas of public catering. “In different countries of the world, this option, separation, works very well and will not cause a serious problem. We will hold negotiations in this direction with the government and those responsible for the sphere. We do not express a categorical position, we just want to present certain proposals, for example, a part of the outdoor area of ​​the public catering facility should be for smokers, a part for non-smokers. ” Gevorgyan says that based on international experience, from the point of view of custom, drinking coffee in the open space of a cafe is mainly associated with smoking. “But I repeat, we are not saying that smoking is good, but we are saying that most of the customers associate the concept of a cafe with the possibility of smoking. I repeat, the opportunity to smoke is not associated with encouragement. How the cafe will divide the area is another matter. But we consider a sharp ban wrong. The opportunity to smoke is a very important component for a business that has a cafe, a person knows that he will drink coffee and smoke with it, that is why he visits a cafe. ”

Gevorgyan says that there is already a big decline in this sphere, the business has suffered great losses – the coronavirus epidemic, then the war had a negative impact on business. If we do not mean the last two years of decline, then in 2019, according to Gevorgyan, the total turnover of this sphere was about 200 billion drams.

“This sector is connected with a large trade chain, according to the data of 2019, it provides 35 thousand jobs, there are more indirect jobs. In other words, there are great prospects for development, the development of gastrotourism would be rapid if there were no known crises. Yerevan has a cafe culture, so we suggest not to go to such drastic solutions. ”

In our observation, the use of hookah is also prohibited, while there is a large group of tourists who come to Armenia to visit the cafes where there is hookah, in this case how the problem will be solved, Gevorgyan said, they still have to discuss this, understand what can be done. “For example, what are the objects like smoking cigars? It may be arranged so that there is a separate hall for the hookah in the restaurant, that is, it is not served at the same time as the food and is not in the common hall. We need to understand what position those businesses will also have. ”

As for the ban on salt shakers, Gevorgyan says that the business is more worried about the control over who will check and how. “Imagine the customers sitting, having dinner, having lunch and the police come in to see if there is a salt shaker or not. This is not a pleasant scene for either the customer or the businessman. This is also a violation of the economic entity’s right. There is an additional opportunity to check the business, especially to take into account that in recent years they are trying to get out of the atmosphere of those inspections, they were trying to carry out few inspections. It is not a pleasant picture for the policeman to enter and check whether the salt shaker is on or not. We must also discuss this project and evaluate the expediency. There should be as little interference as possible in the activities of the economic entity. And those in charge of the field about the harmfulness of salt should carry out a public campaign if their goal is to reduce the use of salt, because with the ban on salt, the efficiency will not be high without informing the people. “

Nelli BABAYAN

“Aravot” daily

22.03.2022: