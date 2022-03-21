“There was not a smile on your face, but infinite joy, joy when shaking the hand of the foreign minister of the enemy country. The country that killed our compatriots a year ago, “said Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, explaining why he was smiling at the meeting with the Turkish Foreign Minister. “Armenia” faction MP Aregnaz Manukyan.

“How did your smile help to return at least one prisoner, because Azerbaijan and Turkey continue to insist that they act together?” The MP asked and also asked what prevents the government from announcing that Artsakh will not be part of Azerbaijan.

Ararat Mirzoyan noticed ․ “Do I have to give a substantive answer to such questions?” The chairman of the commission Eduard Aghajanyan said “You can give a non-substantive answer.” Mirzoyan addressed the deputy ․ “I have already partially answered. The rest is spills, sorry. “

Aregnaz Manukyan recorded ․ “The government avoids and in no way clearly states that Artsakh can not be part of Azerbaijan. You, Nikol Pashinyan, Eduard Aghajanyan, Maria Karapetyan have already proved it with their statements. “

Luiza SUKIASYAN