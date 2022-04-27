Nicole,

On the eve of the New Year, before dancing and sacrificing our light boys, you said that what happened, what is, what will happen is “normal”.

Your recent misbehavior and speech started from that, and they are not legal at all.

Soldiers, native dogs, now mothers and unborn citizens.

If you sincerely want, you will find the necessary source of conscience and honesty in the psalms.

The responsibility, the violation, the guilt remain yours.

Take it like an Armenian man, once without excuses, and finally, as in the beginning, for the sake of the Homeland.

Take the only rule, save, be saved.

Raffi