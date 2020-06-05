The ‘Respectable’ Faces That Help Cambodia’s Elite Loot the Country

In August 1990, one year before he used his role as U.S. ambassador to Cambodia, Charles Twining wrote that “the Phnom Penh regime is … acquiring a significant reputation for corruption.” Three decades later the country has the same prime minister, Hun Sen, and his government the same reputation for graft. Another constant for the last 30 years has been the apparent willingness of outwardly respectable banks, realtors and consultants to help politically connected Cambodians expatriate their country’s riches.

In recent months, an investigative series by Radio Free Asia examining the overseas real estate holdings of Cambodia’s ruling elite has resulted in properties worth $30 million. Upcoming stories will reveal further properties, worth over $100 million.

That figure is a drop in the ocean of wealth that leaks out of the country illicitly every year. In 2016 alone, at the very least $1.8 billion was laundered out of Cambodia, according to an analysis by U.S. think tank Global Financial Integrity.

Cambodia just isn’t alone. Global Financial Integrity estimates that economies around the world hemorrhaged more than $800 billion just in 2017. The world wide financial system is hardwired to facilitate the movement of capital across international borders as seamlessly as possible, and for as long as it’s been this way there have been well-dressed criminals benefiting from it.

From Phnom Penh to Panama City

Few names symbolized the symbiosis of political power and commercial clout in 1990s Phnom Penh that can compare with Teng Boonma. When in 1997 Hun Sen orchestrated a bloody coup against his royalist coalition partners, Boonma admitted – but later denied – he had stumped up a lot more than $1 million to bankroll the bloodshed. Many observers viewed the cash as payback to a regimen that had protected his lucrative companies that skirted both sides of the law. He was an important importer and exporter of consumer goods and, based on the U.S. State Department, narcotics – a charge that he repeatedly denied.

Having spent a lot of his life in Thailand, like lots of Cambodia’s early tycoons that he began cutting informal handles the country’s government in the 1980s, before the economy had officially opened.

It was an open secret at the time that commercial success in Cambodia was only possible with political patronage, which came at a price. A 1994 internal memo from international cigarette manufacturer British American Tobacco stressed the “importance of Government, Provincial official contacts” for doing business in Cambodia, but cautioned, “it’s clearly somewhat of a ‘Pay your money, take your choice’ situation, as to who today of ‘influence’ will be in the same position tomorrow.”

What was true in 1994 was truer still five years earlier, but corporate records obtained by RFA show that didn’t deter attorneys in Hong Kong – then a British colony – from helping Boonma register and administer a string of Panamanian companies in 1989 to handle his commercial affairs. Meanwhile in Panama, Boonma shared a corporate lawyer with Osama bin Laden’s half-brother.

Once Cambodia’s wealthiest tycoon, Teng Boonma, is pictured at a Cambodia trade fair in Takhmau town, south of Phnom Penh, in this April 9, 1995 file photo.

AP

Passports to freedom

A decade later in 1999, Boonma found himself in trouble with authorities in Hong Kong, where lots of his organizations were headquartered, when prosecutors charged him with making false statements to immigration officials. Somewhat ironically, these were forced to drop the charges when the tycoon claimed immunity on the grounds that he held a Cambodian diplomatic passport.

Cambodia’s then-foreign minister Hor Namhong told a parliamentary committee the following year that only 10 % of Cambodia’s 4,000 diplomatic passport holders were genuine diplomats. The remainder had been given their passports as political favors. Most used them in order to avoid the onerous visa requirements ordinary Cambodians were frequently at the mercy of, but a less scrupulous minority put them to work as true to life get-out-of-jail-free cards.

Twenty years later, Cambodian diplomatic passports have lost a lot of their usefulness and the trend has been reversed. Today, the must-have travel document for Phnom Penh’s well-heeled residents is a 2nd passport – preferably one which grants the bearer visa-free access to the European Union.

Over the last quarter of a century what exactly is euphemistically known as ‘global citizenship’, the controversial practice of countries granting passports to wealthy foreigners in substitution for investments in the local economy, is continuing to grow to be a $25 billion-a-year industry.

In 2018, among the industry’s pioneers, Swiss consultancy Henley & Partners, held a seminar in Phnom Penh’s $230-a-night Sofitel Hotel. Following an opening address with a representative of the Cambodian Ministry of Commerce, Henley & Partners evangelized to a room packed with wealthy Khmer and their business agents on the perks of buying passports from six Caribbean nations, two small countries in Eastern Europe and a pair of island states in the Mediterranean.

According to Henley & Partners public relations director Paddy Blewer, there are two principal explanations why a wealthy individual from the country such as for instance Cambodia may want a second passport. The first is to shake free of the same visa restrictions that users of Cambodian diplomatic passports were trying to evade 20 years back. “The vast majority of investors in citizenship-by-investment and residence-by-investment programs are not [interested in] emigration,” Blewer said in an interview. “It’s the, ‘I want to be able to go wherever I want to go, whenever I go, and I want to take my family with me.’”

He noted that for most people in a position to afford these programs, “your wealth portfolio is almost truly, if not nationally, then regionally based … so you don’t leave [home]. You only leave if you’re forced to leave.”

For some, a second passport acts as “an insurance product,” Blewer said. “If you come from part of the world where there is certainly constant volatility, either politically, environmentally or financially, you should [be able to] move out quickly.”

This would appear to be the motivation for most of Cambodia’s ‘global citizens’. When a Reuters investigation unmasked last October that eight politically connected Cambodians had acquired Cypriot passports by investment, a government source in Phnom Penh told the news agency, “Everyone is making an escape plan.”

The government of Cyprus has since announced its intention to revoke the eight Cambodians’ passports. Blewer insisted the firm had nothing to do with the individuals in the Reuters story. He stressed that while Henley & Partners has helped wealthy Cambodians acquire 2nd citizenships, none were what exactly is known as ‘politically exposed persons’, or PEPs.

PEP is a designation used by police and corporate compliance professionals to identify individuals who either hold high public office or are close family relations of people who do. In most jurisdictions, professionals and people offering financial services are obliged to conduct enhanced due diligence before handling transactions with PEPs.

While Henley & Partners conducts due diligence on all its clients as a matter of course, not totally all citizenship brokers are so discerning about whose money they simply take, according to Blewer, who said the industry is currently under-regulated.

“There is no regulation that says you’ve got to check who you’re working with. We could, as a number of our competitors do, just take anyone’s money,” Blewer said. “Because there is a lack of global regulation, or even national regulation, the primary due diligence responsibility in citizenship and residence-by-investment is held by the sovereign state that runs the program.”

Cambodian National Police Commissioner Neth Savoeun, Hun Kimleng and their three daughters, in Cannes, France.

Posted on Instagram by a member of the family in November 2018.

Banking on the ‘Khmer Riche’

Cambodian national police commissioner Neth Savoeun and his wife, Hun Sen’s niece Hun Kimleng, both featured prominently in the Reuters expose. RFA subsequently unmasked that Kimleng bought €2.5 million in Cypriot real estate at the start of this year.

Ten years early in the day, the day after her husband’s 50th birthday, Kimleng bought a £1.95 million ($2.4 million) apartment on the fifth most expensive street in the United Kingdom, in the tony London borough of Kensington. Deeds lodged with the UK Land Registry record that the purchase was financed by a mortgage from Singapore’s United Overseas Bank.

The bank did not react to repeated requests for discuss how a sizeable loan to the wife of the most senior policeman in a noted kleptocracy cleared due diligence. In 2017 the Monetary Authority of Singapore fined UOB close to half of a million dollars over its failure to comply with anti-money laundering regulations.

Put on notice

Cambodia it self is under growing international pressure to wash up its act on money laundering. In May, the European Union’s executive branch listed Cambodia along side 19 other countries as deficient in tackling the problem. The listing placed Cambodia along side such notorious offshore havens as the Bahamas, and Teng Boonma’s favourite jurisdiction, Panama, in addition to failed states such as Yemen and Syria.

The National Assembly passed two bills on June 4 to strengthen Cambodia’s legislation on countering money laundering and financing related to the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. The bills were drafted without consultation with civil society groups and wasn’t made public before lawmakers voted to them. According to the government, the legislation allows for prison terms all the way to 20 years and fines of up to $50,000, and offers for more stringent measures on freezing and confiscating assets and requires more background checks on bank clients.

Cambodia was already on notice from the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which placed the kingdom on its money laundering “grey list” in February 2019. Cambodia needs to adopt the new legislation quickly to meet the requirements of the FATF’s action plan.

Among several causes of the listing, the FATF pointed to a lack of oversight in Cambodia’s booming real-estate and gaming sectors as a crucial a deep failing. Cambodian officials conceded last year that the country’s seemingly unstoppable property boom was fueled by money laundering.

But when the political class is so usually the beneficiary, it seems unlikely serious action will be taken any time soon.

Sovannarith Keo contributed to the report.