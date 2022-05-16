The “Resistance” movement has been holding car shows in different parts of Yerevan since 8 o’clock today.
During yesterday’s rally, Ishkhan Saghatelyan, NA Deputy Speaker, member of the ARF Supreme Body, stated that taking into account the weather conditions, no rally will take place today.
Ishkhan Saghatelyan had informed that from 08:00 the car races will start from the following 5 places.
1. Ashtarak Highway, in front of the Red Cross office
2. Artashat highway, in front of “Continental”
3. Yerjan-Abovyan highway, near “Pharaoh” restaurant complex
4. Argavand Highway, near the gas station on the road to the airport
5. Arinberd Highway (“Tetsi Krug”)
