The Republicans who’d prefer Joe Biden are out in full force — and it looks like they might swing the election

Over the past couple weeks, eagle-eyed cable tv news viewers in Washington, DC might have found themselves wondering whether the nation’s capital — a city that has delivered its electoral votes to Republicans exactly zero times in the 14 elections since residents were given a vote for president — was suddenly, inexplicably, in play this November.

The clue? A steady drumbeat of adverts from the president’s reelection campaign, touting the beginning of “the great American comeback,” and describing Donald Trump as “a bull in a china shop” (a metaphor generally reserved for something which does much more harm than good, for the record).

The endless stream of 30-second spots has continued unabated over the past a couple of weeks, even as countless Americans of races, creeds, and socioeconomic stations have packed the streets of Washington and its surrounding suburbs to decry a policing system that uses force with impunity, and to declare unequivocally what should be so obvious concerning be unsaid: Black Lives Matter.





According to The Daily Beast, the Trump campaign is running advertisements in a solidly Democratic area never to persuade persuadable voters, but to buck up the spirits of pessimistic politicians — with Trump foremost among them — after a little rock of an ad slung by way of a dissident Republican group called The Lincoln Project landed squarely between the eyes of their modern-day Goliath, the President of the United States.

Last month, The Lincoln Project’s “Mourning in America” ad — a lovingly ripped-off and inverted accept the iconic Reagan-era “Morning in America” spot, became a viral sensation that garnered the kind of earned media attention most campaigns imagine. But it also incensed the President to this type of degree he used his Twitter feed to fire back at several of the group’s founders, including ex-John Kasich consultant John Weaver, Everything Trump Touches Dies author Rick Wilson, and attorney George Conway, the husband of Kellyanne Conway.

But unlike the myriad GOP figures who live in fear of Trump’s itchy Twitter finger, they’re not afraid of some mean tweets.

“Every day that the president, because his lizard brain reacts this way, is attacking me or Steve Schmidt or the Lincoln Project, is a day or time that he’s not attacking Joe Biden,” said Weaver, who explained that advertisements like “Mourning in America” are element of the group’s “opening statement” in what will be described as a months-long trial of President Trump.

And the “jury pool” targeted by the group is just a wide cross-section of Republican-leaning voters, including the college-educated white men and women who once made up the GOP’s backbone, to the non-college-educated white men who now constitute the most dependable members of the Trump base.

Their methods, that he explained, are tried and true, honed over years of delivering drubbing after drubbing to Democrats at the ballot box.

“They [different demographics] visit different sources [for media], and that means you have to be nuanced in those aspects, but this is the type of approach that Republicans have taken care of immediately when Republicans are attacking Democrats,” that he said.

But The Lincoln Project isn’t the only ship-of-the-line in what has changed into a highly effective force of privateers targeting the Trumpist fleet with varying techniques.

Republican Voters Against Trump is just a project of Defending Democracy Together, a 501(c)(4) advocacy group founded by a band of ex-GOP operatives, politicians, and media figures who once constituted the upper crust of the Republican establishment, including Christine Todd Whitman, the ex-New Jersey governor and George W Bush-era EPA boss; Linda Chavez, once the highest ranking woman in the Reagan White House; former New Hampshire GOP Chair Jennifer Horn; and Sarah Longwell, a longtime GOP consultant and former national board chair of the Log Cabin Republicans.

While The Lincoln Project seeks to mobilize persuadable GOP-leaning voters (and occupy space in Trump’s head) with the sort of unsparing, hard-hitting advertisements once feared by Democrats, RVAT is performing the effort of persuasion with a peer-to-peer campaign featuring ex-Trump voters and ex-Republicans who speak right to their former allies.

Longwell, the group’s spokesperson, said the approach her group is taking is one they’ve honed over two years of research, when they’ve conducted countless focus groups to see that which works and what doesn’t.

“People don’t trust the media and they don’t have any belief in Washington, so who do they trust? They trust people like them,” she said. “The real stories from other Republican voters who speak to their anxieties and their concerns, when we show them in focus groups… the people in the groups will often say things like, ‘That guy is my spirit animal’”.

“They hear what those people are saying, and they see themselves in them. And that creates the kind of permission structure that is necessary for people who have always considered themselves Republicans to cast what is for them a very difficult vote,” Longwell continued. “One of the things that we found is most persuasive is seeing a bunch of other people that seemed just like them with the same anxieties, saying: ‘And that’s why I’m going to vote for a Democrat for the first time in my life’”.

Trump campaign officials did not answer an obtain comment on whether their own internal polling has found that anti-Trump GOP groups like RVAT or The Lincoln Project have had any effect on the president’s standing with Republican voters.

But James Carville, the veteran Democratic strategist and a longtime observer of American presidential politics, said the groups’ effect on the 2020 race has so far been “significant,” and said Democrats could learn a thing or two from their website when crafting their attacks on Trump.

“Democratic political culture is significantly diffent from Republican political culture in that they don’t have every one of these endless meetings and go ‘let’s hear from 20 people’ [before putting out an attack ad],’” that he said. “But these guys, they just go — they know how to pull a trick, and they’re motivated because if Trump wins, they have nowhere to go. If we lose an election and I’m a Democratic consultant, I’m still in good standing with the Democratic Party, but they don’t have a plan B because they’re playing to win.”

Asked why he thought his group’s ads were resonating with voters, Weaver had an alternative explanation: “There’s science and there’s art to politics, and the Democrats have become more science-based and less emotive-based. We’re very emotive, and in nowadays where there’s so much information and disinformation… you must use the power of emotion to cut through, and that’s entirely what we concentrate on.”

While the Biden campaign is legally prohibited from coordinating with outside groups, Carville said the ads being produced by The Lincoln Project are so effective that the Biden campaign should let them continue hammering at the president and avoid wasting resources on a duplicative effort.

Biden’s team should be more like an over-all contractor rather than running a centralized command-and-control model, he explained.

“Obviously, you can’t coordinate with the never-Trumpers, but you’re aware that they’re running these negative spots… so that’s something that you don’t necessarily have to replicate every time. There’s so much that is going on with the anti-Trump groups that a good part of the Biden campaign negative ads has just been outsourced,” he said.

According to Carville, one of the ways they’ve been so effective is by helping to decrease the amount of voters who identify with the Republican Party.

“People will look [at polling] and they’ll say 90 percent of Republicans right back Trump and 90 per cent of the Democrats right back Biden. But the amount of Democratic self-identifiers at this moment, in accordance with the most useful public poll put out, is 45 [percent of Americans]. The number of Republican self-identifiers currently, according to the best public poll put out is 33 [percent]. Well, 90 of 45 is a lot f**king more people than 90 of 33,” he said. “If you move people from lean Republican to lean Democrat or even to independent, or you move at an independent to lean Democrat, you’ve affected a lot.”

But to make such shifts in to a lasting defeat for both Trump and his governing philosophy, Carville said Republicans’ defeat in 2020 must certanly be so resounding that not merely should the “tree” of Trumpism be chopped down, but the stump and roots pulled out and the earth salted so it can’t grow within the GOP again.

And because Weaver and his compatriots are of an identical mindset, they may be on Democrats’ side for the long haul. For them, the fight can last long after Trump is defeated.

“Getting rid of Trump is not gonna get rid of Trumpism, because we see Nikki Haley, and Tom Cotton, and Josh Hawley, and Mike Pence, and every one of these other Trump wannabes doing all they can to have in line for the nomination in 2024, and in 2022 you have governors who’ve hitched their wagons to Trump like Ron DeSantis, and Greg Abbot, and that knucklehead in Mississippi [Tate Reeves],” he said, adding that there it’s still a need certainly to defeat “mini-Trumps” after Trump has left the White House.

“It’s like a scene from Night of the Living Dead — even if you eliminate the main zombie, you’re still likely to have every one of these other zombies that we are going to be on the hook for, so we’re perhaps not going anywhere.”